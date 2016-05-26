Notes & Quotes: Study examines ways to increase marbling in beef without adding fat; consumer perceptions; good news for Ogallala

Brad Johnson, a professor at Texas Tech University and an expert on skeletal growth in cattle, and Texas A&M professor Stephen B. Smith recently led a study examining ways to increase marbling in beef without increasing overall fatness.

The key, they say, is a receptor in fat cells that are juxtaposed to muscle tissues. Activation of the receptor produces lipids, the key ingredient in marbling.

“We feel if we can regulate this receptor in marbling, we can increase marbling without making the cattle fatter,” Johnson said. “As the cattle make fat, the feed efficiency goes down, and for consumers we trim off all the excess fat.

“But if marbling is what the consumers want, we can increase marbling at different times in the feeding cycle without making the cattle fatter, and that would be a huge benefit for the beef industry.”

The receptors are called adipocytes, but not all adipocytes are created equal. Subcutaneous adipocytes create backfat. Intramuscular adipocytes are responsible for marbling fat and are seen as the lines between the sections of red meat.

Johnson said the push for consumers to have more marbling and less fat comes from the notion that marbling appears to be very high in a healthy fatty acid called oleic acid.

Several cattle breeds from Japan, Korea and China, like Akaushi and wagyu, are bred for high marbling content, checking in with about 30 to 35 percent intramuscular far compared to about 6 percent for typical USDA choice beef.

Asian cattle are fed longer, close to three years, while U.S. breeds are usually raised and harvested for meat between 18 and 22 months of age. The longer feeding times produce more oleic acid, but Johnson said the longer feeding times aren’t practical or economical for most U.S. producers. And, he added, grain or corn feeding increases marbling, but grass feeding, or grazing, decreases it.

Johnson and Smith hope further studies will show producers how to increase marbling through genetics and more efficient feeding.

“My whole goal was to be able to get high-marbled beef without having to spend a lot of money on feed,” Johnson said. “That’s still my goal from a sustainable beef-producing standpoint. If we can get a high-quality, healthy product on fewer days on feed, I think that will be very favorable.”



*



An article on the Feedstuffs website (http://feedstuffs.com) notes that Kansas State University meat scientists have found that the brand name on grocery store beef makes a difference to consumers.

Researchers conducted tests on the KSU campus in Manhattan and found that consumers rated steak and ground beef products higher for flavor, texture and juiciness, tenderness and overall preference when the packaging included the terms “Certified Angus beef,” “Angus,” or “USDA Prime.” They found no improvement when the steak or ground beef included the terms “USDA Choice” or “USDA Select.”

“It’s not just that you’re putting a name on the product, but putting the right name on the product seems to make a difference to consumers,” said Travis O’Quinn, an assistant professor of meat science at KSU.

The USDA reported in 2015 that close to 100 brands are approved for marketing beef in the U.S and that 98 percent of all beef sold in grocery stores is under some form of branding.

Researchers gave consumers who participated in the KSU taste tests of a given product without any name associated to it. They received the exact same kind of steak in a second round, but with the brand name or USDA quality grade associated with it. They liked the ones with the name Angus on it.

Certified Angus beef steak rated 14 percent higher for juiciness, 15 percent higher for flavor and 10 percent higher in overall preference. Certified Angus ground beef sirloin was rated 37 percent higher for juiciness, 23 percent higher for flavor and 25 percent higher for overall preference.

A major discrepancy occurred in consumers’ ratings of two similar brands. Products labeled Angus select commonly received a 13 percent improvement in tenderness over the control test, while the same products labeled USDA select were rated 10 percent lower.

“The only difference in the product we served was that in one we included the word Angus,” O’Qinn said.



*



Nearly 90 percent of Americans have a favorable view of farmers, and 92 percent said federal funding for farmers is important, according to a poll by North Star Opinion Research for National Crop Insurance (NCIS). The poll was designed to determine how U.S. voters view farmers, farm policy and crop insurance.

According to the poll results, Americans love their farmers, approve of the farm bill and believe that crop insurance is the best way to protect farmers against weather and other hazards of the business.

Jon McHenry, vice president of North Star Opinion Research, said the poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly like farmers and support the programs that protect them.

“This response is not surprising when you consider that eight in 10 voters believe a vibrant agricultural industry was critical to the country’s national security,” McHenry said.

What did surprise McHenry was the bipartisan support that agriculture received during what he described as a time of frustration and polarization.

“This is one of the rare highlights where you can say that Congress found a solution here that voters are happy with,” he said.



*



After more than a decade of decline, water is finally on the rise for the Ogallala Aquifer, the underground reservoir that spreads underneath parts of eight states from South Dakota to Texas, according to the High Plains Underwater Conservation District.

The district measures 1,400 wells annually in a 16-county service area to see if groundwater levels are on the rise or declining.

The aquifer, considered one of the largest in the world, is measuring an average increase of 4.4 inches in groundwater levels within the 16-county area it covers.

Past measurements showed declines of more than nine feet for the 10-year average and almost six feet for the five-year average.

Before this year’s annual water level increase, the last time groundwater levels were up was in 2004, when there was an increase of 0.74 inches, reflecting pumpage in 2013, the district reported.