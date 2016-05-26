Collaborative Farming: Sharing resources and equipment helps farmers compete in markets with shrinking profit margins

Independence is a virtue, but it doesn’t hurt anything to lean on somebody else for the common good. That’s the idea behind what’s being called collaborative farming, an idea that two heads — and operations — are sometimes better than one.

Danny Klinefelter, a professor and economist with Texas A&M University and AgriLife Extension, has touted collaborative farming for years as a way for farmers to develop new business partners and share resources. He cites examples like dairies partnering to buy a feed mill in areas where corn is scarce to eliminate the cost of trucking in feed; “service bureaus” that hire a specialist to handle one aspect of the business, like bookkeeping or marketing; or farmers who go in together on inputs like seed or fertilizer or even insurance to get a better rate.

While many of the producers who form a collaboration are medium-sized to large operators, Klinefelter says that small-scale farmers, like those growing organic fruits and vegetables for a farmers market or a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) operation, can also share resources, equipment and expertise.

The main idea, Klinefelter said, is for the farmer to retain individual ownership of his or her operation and still compete in markets where profit margins are shrinking. A successful collaboration can help farmers achieve economy of scale, buy equipment or technology to share, or hire an employee who works for each member of the collaboration.

Klinefelter says the right collaborative agreement can work for everyone involved by providing access to a dependable work force while minimizing the tax consequences of liquidating assets. The wrong partnership, or one with incompatible partners, won’t work for anybody.

“It’s like a marriage or a partnership,” Klinefelter says. “You have to do your due diligence to make sure there aren’t personality or philosophical differences that might cause trouble, and you have to decide how duties are split up, how the money will be distributed and how decisions are made. It’s not like a complete merger because the land and personal assets are kept separately. You might have to have regular meetings to make sure everybody is on the same page.”

Collaborative farming has caught on in Australia, thanks mainly to the efforts of John Gladigau, who farms row crops in an arid and unpredictable region of the country. He and countryman John Schaefer drew up their version of what the ideal farm for their part of the world would like without constraints like finances or labor. What would they do if they could? They realized the farm they created on paper would be successful, but they couldn’t do it alone.

Thus was born the idea of collaborative farming, an idea whose time has come Down Under and one that Klinefelter has touted here in the U.S. for years. He said the extreme financial pressure some farmers are experiencing or see coming makes them look into collaborative ventures more seriously.

In recognition of that, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will conduct a first-ever National Collaborative Farming Conference in Nashville, Tenn., on June 14-15, 2016, at the Inn at Opryland. Klinefelter said most of the presenters will be farmers who have been involved in a collaborative farming venture.

“Mostly, we’ll have farmers talking about what has worked for them, what didn’t work and why it didn’t,” he said. “But we’ll also have a lawyer, CPAs, lenders and financial consultants to talk about what to expect and what to look out for when melding independent operators into joint operations.”

Gladigau will give a presentation at the conference along with several other farmers, including Chris Barron of Carson & Barron Farms in Rowley, Iowa. Barron launched his own collaborative agreement a few years ago by joining with older partners who wanted some help in their golden years but couldn’t justify investing in new equipment. Done right, a collaborative venture like this is a way for older farmers to ease out of farming and younger people to ease in.

Klinefelter cites Barron as a good example of how aging farmers who might want to slow down but not quit can partner with younger farmers to get larger, more up-to-date equipment and then lease them to the operating entity or use an installment sales contract rather than selling out. The younger farmer can buy into an equity interest for less money than it would cost to buy into an operation that includes the price of land.

For more information about the conference, contact Connie Moore at (979) 845-1772 or email