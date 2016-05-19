Farm Bureau, farmers big winners in state supreme court decision on ‘prior appropriations system’ of water allocation

Things will be different along the Brazos River when the next drought hits, thanks to a Texas Supreme Court decision in February to let stand a lower court ruling that the state can’t divvy up water based on its own criteria during a drought, or any other time.

The decision is a victory for Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) and nine other plaintiffs, mostly farmers, who filed the suit that led to the decision.

“The trial and appeals court reached the same conclusion and the Texas Supreme Court declined to hear the case, ultimately reaching the same decision,” TFB Government Affairs Director Regan Beck said in news release. “The outcome, which favored agriculture and private property rights, will have a major role in the future water issues in our drought-prone state.”

As with anything concerning water law in Texas, the case is complicated. The court’s decision to deny the state’s petition for review of the lower court ruling reaffirmed the state’s “prior appropriations system” of water allocation. Basically, prior appropriations means that the first in line is the first to be served.

In this case, Dow Chemical was the first in line. Dow began operations on the Brazos River near Freeport on the Gulf Coast in 1940 and obtained its water rights in 1942, making it the most senior water rights holder on the Brazos, which supplies farmers, ranchers and cities along its 900-mile course from the Panhandle to the Gulf of Mexico.

During the drought, when the Brazos River flow slowed to a trickle, Dow asserted its senior water rights and made a “priority call” on the water to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The commission took several months to act but eventually curtailed water to some junior rights holders, which consisted mostly of about 700 farmers and ranchers, according to TFB.

The case ultimately pivoted on the fact that the commission decided not to curtail water to other junior water users — mostly cities and power generators. TCEQ claimed the exemption was essential to protect public health, safety and welfare during a brutal and prolonged drought, and pointed to a state water code provision that requires the agency to consider more than just permit dates when it curtails water.

The Farm Bureau filed suit against the state, arguing that the decision violated the prior appropriations doctrine. The suit acknowledged TCEQ’s authority to suspend water rights in times of drought, but argued that it has to do so in accordance with the prior appropriation doctrine. The farmers alleged that TCEQ overstepped its authority by choosing which junior rights holders got water and which ones didn’t.

A Travis County judge ruled in favor of the farmers. TCEQ appealed, and an appeals court in Corpus Christi upheld the ruling. “None of the statutes or the constitutional provision cited by TCEQ give the agency the general authority to suspend water rights after they have been issued,” the court ruled. “While we recognize TCEQ’s authority to manage and regulate the state’s scarce water resources, such authority must not exceed its express legislative mandate.”

The state supreme court declined to hear the TCEQ appeal, letting the lower court ruling stand and signaling long-term implications and precedent for future water battles, according to Texas AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist Tiffany Dowell Lashmet.

“This case has been closely watched by water law attorneys across Texas as it defines the parameters that the TCEQ must follow in issuing drought orders, which could potentially impact any surface water rights holder in Texas at some point,” she wrote in February after the Supreme Court denied the petition for review. “Both the trial court and Court of Appeals have found that in issuing these orders ... the TCEQ must adhere to priority.”