The Devolving Longhorn: This iconic symbol of Texas is in far shorter supply than you might think

The Texas longhorn is in decline, and we’re not talking about the University of Texas football team. The animal, which represents more than any other breed the heritage of the Texas cattle industry, is on The Livestock Conservancy’s “critically endangered” list.

That may come as a surprise to people who see the iconic longhorns decorating pastures all around the state, and maybe even to some producers who raise the breed for its horns more than its meat. The Livestock Conservancy’s annual census shows about 3,000 purebred longhorns worldwide, and about 1,200 in North America.

“Our census numbers tell us the Texas Longhorn is among the most endangered livestock breeds in America” says Dr. Alison Martin, The Livestock Conservancy’s Research and Technical Program Director, “which is quite ironic because they are one of the most well-known breeds.”

So how can a cow that’s hardly an anomaly be on anybody’s endangered list? Quite simply, the old rugged longhorn isn’t what it used to be.

The first longhorns were hardy Spanish cattle that thrived in harsh conditions back home and found a second home in the Southwest. They developed extra-long horns to fend off predators and tight bellies to protect them from thorny undergrowth. Heifers calved early and often lived well into their teens. The calves were smaller than other calves and basically hit the ground running, a benefit for any four-legged prey animal in the wild.

Early day ranchers valued longhorns for their durability and their meat. They domesticated longhorns to some extent, but the animals went wild again during the Civil War. After the war, Texas cattlemen trailed them north, where they sold at a great profit and, in the process, saved Texas from economic collapse.

Barbed wire and the introduction of European breeds like the Hereford made the longhorns expendable. Ranchers crossbred longhorns to other cattle or abandoned the breed altogether, beginning the longhorns’ descent from iconic savior of a state’s economy to relic.

The longhorn’s connection to Texan identity keeps the breed in the public eye. While many of today’s breeders and ranchers have maintained purebred herds, others have focused on the length of the horns more than anything else, leaving just a handful of purebred stock in existence.

Ranchers, the Cattlemen’s Texas Longhorn Registry and The Livestock Conservancy are working together to save the old, traditional pure Spanish Texas Longhorn cattle. Putting the breed on the Livestock Conservatory’s Critically Endangered list is the first step. Increasing demand for Longhorns is the next one

“Promotion and education of the public are essential to effective conservation” Martin said. “These animals are part of agriculture, which means they need a market in order to justify farmers and ranchers spending time and money raising them. For beef cattle, this means we literally have to eat them to save them.”

In addition to promoting longhorns to consumers, the Conservancy is also looking for new breeders to raise them, touting them as a sustainable, self-sufficient source of beef production and a good choice for health-conscious consumers because of their lean meat with lower cholesterol levels than mainstream breeds.

Debbie Davis, a breeder, grass-finished beef producer and member of the Cattleman’s Texas Longhorn Registry, said at the 2014 Livestock Conservancy’s annual convention in Austin that many people who raise longhorns don’t always know very much about them.

“It’s shocking that so many in the industry can’t distinguish traditional Texas longhorns,” she said. “There are tens of thousands of cows that are considered real longhorns, but we’ve found about 1,500 animals in this country that we consider pure. If the horns are straight, it’s not a pure longhorn. The twist is a recessive trait. Mix it with something else and you lose that twist.”

The Livestock Conservancy lists 22 breeds as “Recovering,” meaning their populations are nearly secure. Others are off the list and thriving on farms and ranches across the country. Texas Longhorns still have a fighting chance to avoid fading into the very history they helped create.