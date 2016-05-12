Plenty of ag groups support the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but many others have good reasons to oppose it

W hile agriculture has been one of the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s biggest supporters, National Farm Union President Roger Johnson said in a conference call last week that the industry is far from unanimous in its support of the agreement, which includes the United States and 11 other countries that collectively account for 40 percent of the world’s gross domestic product.

“We are very clear in our position on TPP. We oppose it,” Rogers said. “There are a number of reasons for that, but the big message we want to get across to the American public is that agriculture is not unanimously supporting this agreement.”

The countries signed the agreement in February after seven years of negotiations, but Congress has to approve the TPP before it goes into effect.

As Johnson suggested, agriculture has been one of the TPP’s most visible supporters from the first. A month before Texas Farmers Union and other organizations came out in formal opposition to TPP, 225 agricultural organizations and companies wrote a letter to U.S. House and Senate leadership expressing strong support for the agreement and calling on Congress to pass the enabling legislation this year.

“Exports are fundamental to the success of the agricultural industry because 95 percent of the world’s consumers live outside of the United States and 20 percent of U.S. farm income is from exports,” the groups wrote, warning that the longer the United States and other countries wait the more market share the U.S. will lose to other countries that might establish alternative trade agreements for the benefit of their own agricultural interests.

Those signing the letter included the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Corn Growers Association and others.

The NFU was one of 161 organizations that sent a letter in April asking Congress to reject TPP. While supporters point to a projected increase in agricultural exports, opponents believe TPP commits the U.S. to allowing “significantly greater market access to imports.”

The letter also said that past trade agreements have not always delivered on export promises.

“The main beneficiaries of the TPP are the companies that buy, process and ship raw agricultural commodities, not the farmers who face real risks from rising import competition,” the opposing organizations wrote. “TPP imports will compete against U.S. farmers who are facing declining farm prices that are projected to stay low for years.”

Texas Farmers Union President Wes Sims was one of many opposing the measure. In an April 15 press release, Sims called TPP "the worst trade agreement for the American people in our history."

Besides Texas Farmers Union, Texas groups signing the letter included Bandera Grassland, CASA del Llano, Council for Healthy Food Systems, Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance, Grass-fed Livestock Alliance, International Texas Longhorn Association, Sustainable Food Center, and the Texas Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

Cattle producers are especially at risk, the groups say, pointing out that the U.S. imported nearly 2.3 billion pounds of beef from TPP partners in 2015, but only exported about 1.2 billion pounds. They see the TPP as increasing beef and cattle imports at a time when domestic cattle prices are falling.

Debbie Davis with the Grass-fed Livestock Alliance said TPP will allow foreign producers to mask their production practices, preventing American consumers from making educated choices about the products they buy.

“TPP will favor foreign companies that raise food with lower standards, undercutting locally raised food and American farmers,” she said.

Johnson said during the teleconference that opposing TPP is not an anti-trade movement, but is instead a pro-U.S. trade movement.

“NFU supports trade — we all support trade, we want to sell more of our stuff — but we want it to be fair,” Johnson said. “We as a country have exactly the wrong goal when we send our trade negotiators over to negotiate trade agreements and only tell them to get more trade — as if there’s no difference between imports and exports. It’s causing our economy to shrink.”