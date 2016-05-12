TPWD studying ungulates to help landowners make decisions about raising exotics on their properties

When Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) took over operations of a ranch that had 14 species of exotic ungulates in 1997, the original idea was to get rid of all of them and start over.

Instead, the Mason County Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Mason County now stocks and studies seven species of ungulates in an attempt to help landowners make decisions about exotics on their own land. Ungulates are animals with four legs, hooves and a typically herbivorous diet — cattle, antelope, sheep, deer and goats.

Jim Gallagher, a TPWD biologist at Mason Mountain WMA, told a recent Texas Wildlife Association audience that gaining control of a ranch with so many exotic ungulates put the TPWD in a quandary. With a state-appointed mission “to manage and conserve the natural and cultural resources of Texas” the department wasn’t — and isn’t — in the business of promoting exotics.

But TPWD is in the business of advising landowners and keeping good landowners on the land, Gallagher added, and a landowner who runs livestock will put more credence in TPWD advice if the department is actually running cattle on some of its own land.

“The same thing extends to exotic ungulates,” Gallagher said. “The numbers seem to be increasing, and so we decided that people might take our advice more seriously if we had exotics on at least one of our properties and knew something about how to deal with them.”

Gallagher said that any landowner who is thinking about stocking exotics should first consider the three Cs: Containability, Controllability and Competition.

Containability, in this context, means determining how wild the animal is and whether or not it will stay inside a fence. Will it jump a fence or exploit holes?

“A blackbuck antelope won’t bother to jump a five- or six-foot high fence, but it’s an expert at exploiting holes in the fence,” Gallagher said.

He told how several blackbucks escaped from a Mason County landowner three years ago, and somehow found a way to break into the Mason County WMA. A blackbuck antelope is not very containable.

Controllability means looking at how prolific the species is, how excess animals can be removed, and if there is a place or a market for the animal.

Competition looks at what other animals might be competing with the exotic for territory, food, shelter and water.

A 1996 study at the Kerr WMA illustrates what can happen when the wrong species mingle on a particular piece of land. The study began with 10 sika deer and 10 white-tailed deer in a 96-acre enclosure. In the course of just a few years, the white-tailed deer population dwindled to zero.

“Eventually, there were no white-tailed deer left — nothing but sika,” Gallagher said.

But he added that some exotics are what he calls “a cow of a different color,” meaning that their eating habits are similar to a cow’s preferred forage — grass.

“If we can run a cow with our wildlife, there should be no reason we can’t run something like a gemsbok or horned scimitar with our wildlife,” Gallagher said. “The difference is we can herd domestic cattle and move them from pasture to pasture, but that’s more difficult to do with exotic hoof stock.”

The solution is patch burning, which moves the wildlife somewhere else to look for food after the burn. “We can shuffle them around by doing patch burns. That’s something we’re doing now at Mason Mountain,” he said.

From the Mason Mountain WMA perspective, the oryx species, sable antelopes and common waterbucks, which are all primarily grass-eating species, can co-exist rather easily with native deer. Fences intimidate the gemsbok, Gallagher said, even after the fences are removed.

“It can take them several months to get used to the idea that the fence is not there anymore,” Gallagher said. “Maybe they won’t challenge a physical fence, but they’re not real big on challenging the memory of a physical fence, either.”

Gallagher said axis deer are hard to contain, mainly because they are as adept as blackbucks at exploiting fences, and it’s hard to count them because they generally hang out in thicker cover. Sable antelope are not as good as the oryx, sable antelopes and waterbucks, but not as bad as the axis deer. Greater kudu also fall into the “not so bad” category.

Since exotics are not native and not managed by TPWD, hunters can take them any time of year with no bag limits, which can increase a landowner’s income from hunting or nature tourism. Some landowners stock exotics in hopes of saving a species, Gallagher said, adding that the horned oryx, for example, no longer exists in its native range. Most of the ones that are left live in Texas.

TPWD hasn’t officially tracked the number of exotic ungulates in Texas since the mid-1990s, but Gallagher said most observers believe the numbers are still increasing. Texas landowners have the right to introduce non-native wildlife to their property provided it’s not on the federal prohibited species list.

“That means exotics are here to stay,” Gallagher said. “That means it’s in our best interest to work with landowners who have these things, to say, ‘OK, if you’re going to have them, let’s take into consideration all the management issues that come with those species and also the native wildlife that inhabits their range as well.’”