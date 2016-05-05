Buying A Better Bull: Extension beef cattle specialist explains why a little pre-purchase homework pays big dividends down the line

A commercial cow-calf operation recently hired Jason Cleere, a professor at Texas A&M University and a beef cattle specialist with AgriLife Extension, to find a bull that suited the operation. Cleere found a ranch with a set of Charolais bulls for sale, but before he went to the ranch he got hold of data sheets on the ranch’s bulls.

The data sheets list a particular animal’s birth weight, weaning weight, date of birth and other information, including a registration number. With the registration number, a buyer can go to the breed association website — Charolais, Angus, Hereford, etc. — and get the animals’ full pedigree, including the most current information.

This particular time, Cleere found three or four bulls that fit the criteria he was looking for, and then he took a look at them. None of them passed the eye test, and Cleere took his search elsewhere.

The point, he said in a recent lecture on bull selection, is that the search begins with data and information.

“You want to buy a bull from somebody with some honesty and integrity, so you know you’re getting the bill of goods that you desire to have,” Cleere said.

“You’re buying a bull that’s fertile, a bull that is of good genetics and disease free. If there’s a problem, you have a seller that will stand by his bulls.”

Cleere said some producers are willing to spend money for females but are reluctant to spend money on bulls, which discounts the role a bull plays in the cowherd. It’s one of the most important genetic decisions commercial and purebred producers make, especially when replacement females are in the picture.

“The bull has about half the impact (on the cow herd), but a bull in a commercial operation where we are doing natural service can be mating 25 to 30 cows,” Cleere said. “In an AI (artificial insemination) situation, he could be mating thousands of cattle per year. Good or bad, the bull is a big influence on operations.”

Cleere says to avoid bulls with an unknown background. The neighbor’s “good crossbred bull calf” might have some disease or fertility issues that you won’t know about if you don’t have data on the animal. As a general rule, he also advises against buying cull bulls.

“Those bulls may be sold at a livestock market, or maybe even private treaty, but there’s always a reason why somebody culled a bull,” he said. “It may be a herd dispersal where there’s nothing really wrong with the bulls, or maybe a breeder is trying to go a different genetic route.

“I can understand that, but most of the time they’re being culled because they’re not fertile anymore, or it could be age — they’re just getting too old — or it could be a disease issue or a fertility issue. It could be as simple as they prefer the neighbor’s cows to your cows, so there’s sometimes some temperament issues in those bulls.”

The most common question producers ask Cleere is how much money they should spend on a bull. He likes to step back and turn the question around to ask how much money a producer should invest in a bull. Cleere thinks of a bull as an investment rather than an expense.

“Bulls can create dollars for you,” he said. “Buying a bull that will give you calves with heavier weaning weights will generate extra dollars back to the operation. A better, higher quality bull will give you the higher weaning weights, but hopefully it produces calves with a little more muscle, or better marbling, better carcass attributes or feedlot characteristics as well.”

To calculate what a bull is worth to a commercial herd, Cleere suggests taking the average value of five of your best weaned steer calves. A value of, say, $1,200, translates to a $6,000 bull. Another way Cleere calculates the value of a bull is to figure the genetic cost per calf if the calf stays in the herd for five years and the bull produces, say, 100 calves over that time.

Cleere acknowledges that $6,000 can cause a case of sticker shock, but he emphasizes the importance of a bull to a commercial operation.

“A lot of times we get caught up in the females and we spend a lot of money on females and then we just try to find a bull that gets the job done, that gives us some live calves,” he says. “The genetic value is very important. Half of your herd’s genetics is because of him.”