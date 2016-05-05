Cattle buyers starting to offer lower returns for producers who don’t employ value-added calf methods

Cattle raisers have known for at least 20 years that a value-added calf (VAC) is worth more than a calf that’s simply taken from its mother and put on a truck, a practice that consultant Whitney Whitworth of Lyssy & Eckel Feeds in Llano calls “weaning on I-35.”

Whitworth, a former professor at the University of Arkansas-Monticello, told the recent Cattlemen’s Spring Clinic in Lampasas that VAC programs, which include vaccinations, castration, dehorning and weaning practices, are going from “value-added” to a discount if those practices aren’t followed and documented.

“This will simply be the price of doing business going forward,” she said. “Ten years ago it was an option. Now buyers demand it.”

Buyers are partial to value-added calves, Whitworth said, because those calves don’t get sick or die as often as other cows, and they weigh more. Just as children are most likely to get sick in school when they’re first exposed to a multitude of new germs from their classmates, calves are more susceptible to diseases when they’re taken from the ranch and exposed to a new environment.

“It’s like taking all those calves and putting them in kindergarten and first grade together,” she said. “The calves are already stressed by moving to a new place.”

Of the various vaccinations and vaccination programs, Whitworth recommends including one for blackleg.

“If you do this for very long, you will have a calf die of blackleg in your career,” she said.

“Right when that calf is the most valuable is when it will happen. Don’t drag it after it dies — you just spread the disease through the soil. Bury it right where it is.”

Blackleg vaccinations are bad about raising knots, Whitworth said, and she stressed how important it is to follow Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) protocol when giving shots.

Producers who band calves rather than castrate them should include a tetanus shot as well, Whitworth added. She said she prefers castration to banding because “you cut them off, throw them against the fence and they’re not there anymore.”

However, she added that banding is less stressful on older calves, especially those that aren’t castrated until they get to the feedlot.

Whitworth urged caution when dehorning calves because it can make the calf — now with a big hole in its head — more susceptible to pneumonia, as dehorning opens up the animal’s whole nasal passage. And when it’s too hot, flies can be a problem for dehorned calves. The “Goldilocks” range of just right is somewhere between 50 and 70 degrees, she said.

But, she added, dehorning is worth it. Citing data from Superior (Livestock), which studied the effects of dehorning beginning in 1995, dehorning “affects price in a positive way. It does have an impact.”

Ear tagging makes a difference in that, at the very least, it tells a buyer that the calf has been handled. Because it requires documentation, it also helps with record-keeping.

Implanting usually pays off with higher weights, but Whitworth noted that the cows “have to have a genetic ability to grow out. You can’t get something like a little Corriente and expect to have a big cow.”

Likewise, certain breeds and characteristics don’t pay off at the sale barn.

“Something that looks Brahman, with a lot of ear, is going to get docked,” she said. “I’m not trying to offend any breed, but that’s how it is."

The cow will also get docked if it’s brightly painted.

“There’s a saying — ‘the prettier the rug, the lower the price will be.’”

Whitworth doesn’t recommend implanting calves that you intend to keep. “They can keep the reproductive track from fully developing,” she said.

Whitworth said she is also partial to fenceline weaning, where the mama cow and the calf are separated by just a fence, which allows them to stay in touch with each other while the calf learns how to get grass on its own.

“The more stress you take away, the better the outcome will be,” she said.

And she cautioned producers to never move the mama and the baby at the same time.

“You do that, you’re going to end up chasing them down the highway,” she said.