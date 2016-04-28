Agricultural economist wonders if cattle market prices will drop below the cost of production

For at least a year before it actually happened, Bill Thompson and every other agricultural economist worth his or her salt said the record-setting beef cattle market would come back to earth and prices would drop.

That followed the drought and heat wave of 2011 that decimated an already dwindling U.S. cowherd to its lowest levels since the 1950s. As conditions improved, some producers started rebuilding their herds, but prices kept hitting record highs that no one predicted. Those who still had cows to sell made a lot of money, but most of those who wanted to buy back in couldn’t because of the high prices.

Last year was the wettest year on record in Texas, and producers commenced herd rebuilding in earnest. Just as the economists predicted, prices have dropped.

“Do you want to buy back in at the current level of prices?” Thompson asked a room full of ranchers at the Cattleman’s Spring Clinic in Lampasas recently. “Five years down the road, we don’t want to say we paid way too much for a set of heifers.”

Thompson, a Texas AgriLife Extension economist in San Angelo, said the only surprise in the recent drop in cattle prices was how fast they fell.

“We knew in 2014 the prices were too high, but we took it,” he said. “We knew it wasn’t sustainable, but we didn’t expect it to drop as fast as it did ... In the second half of last year, we gave back everything we gained in 2014.”

When Thompson says he believes the cattle market is “looking for support,” he’s wondering if prices will drop below the cost of production. His numbers, which indicate a significant amount of price risk in the market, suggest the possibility.

The numbers Thompson used for his presentation showed that in the future an operation with an 83 percent calf crop and overall fixed costs of $800 per cow would need $1.89 a pound to break even, but his price projections show a market price of $1.65 per pound.

“I hope I’m wrong,” he said. “And I don’t have a lot of confidence in these numbers right now. But the possibility scares me because it’s a flat-out train wreck if it comes to that.”

During the drought, when feedlots had a hard time finding enough cattle to keep them in business, they kept bidding higher and higher for available cows. Now, with more cattle going to market, the bidding wars are over and prices are falling closer to the cost of production.

“That’s why it pays to be the low-cost producer,” Thompson said. “The low-cost producer is the last one to start losing money in a downturn and the first one to make money when the market comes back. But you can’t control what you don’t measure. You’ve got to know your cost of production. If you don’t, you won’t know what you need to make to break even.”

Aside from increased supplies, Thompson ran through a host of other factors, including exchange rates, imports and exports, hedge funds and economic conditions in Europe and China that affect the market. And he pointed out beef is not the only player in the meat protein market.

“Chicken and turkey passed beef (in sales) last year for the first time,” Thompson said. “That kind of surprised me, but we did see a 7 percent increase in pork production in 2015. They’re projecting record poultry production not only this year but all the way through 2025.”

Thompson said retail beef prices don’t move up and down as quickly as market prices. He noted that retailers have taken to pricing steaks per unit instead of per pound because they worry that the per-pound price might scare consumers away toward a 10-pound bag of leg quarters at 10 cents per pound, or boneless, skinless chicken breasts for $2-$5 per pound.

“The competing proteins make for a tough environment right now,” he said.

Thompson also ran through some marketing options, including using a hedge in the futures market, which he said “is not for novices or people who worry a lot,” and a put option, which gives the producer a locked-in floor price.

Thompson also briefed the clinic on the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) insurance for beef producers, which is set up to protect producers from declining prices. It’s similar to a put option.

LRP provides coverage if, on a selected date, the actual price for a selected species and class of livestock falls below a coverage price of the producer’s choosing.

“A producer can insure one cow or 2,000,” Thompson said. “It’s a single-peril policy. You’re buying insurance against price. It’s insurance — you don’t get it back.”

Producers can buy policies and get quotes on coverage prices at the Risk Management Agency (RMA) website at www.rma.usda.gov.