Producers increasingly caught in a squeeze by ‘faddish demands’ of consumers, food companies

For a long time, farmers grew what consumers wanted because the consumers wanted food and that was what the farmers grew. Nobody paid much attention to labels.

That was years ago when consumers’ tastes were relatively simple. The savvy farmer might have noticed a void in one food staple or another and amended his practices to fill it, but for the most part the farmers’ choices merely reflected consumers’ tastes.

Now that consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it’s grown and how the animals are raised, food companies are reacting and asking farmers to react the same way. But it’s not as simple for the farmer — or consumer — as it used to be.

Terms like cage-free, organic, grass-fed, antibiotic-free, sustainable and humanely-raised hardly existed two decades ago but are common now. Food companies and retailers do a lot of research to find out what these terms mean to consumers and how to deliver what they want.

Producers who grow food or raise animals for a specific market are less affected by the tug-of-war between consumers and food companies. A producer of organic produce, for example, knows what the market demands and can gear his or her operation to meet it.

Large-scale farmers, or those who sell through more traditional markets, are caught in the middle of the dialogue between consumers and food companies and often feel left out of the equation. A Minnesota Public Radio story last fall recorded some farmers’ frustration with being asked to change the way they operate due to consumer trends that they consider faddish.

David Schemm, a wheat farmer in Kansas and an officer with the National Association of Wheat Growers, said, “Many of them can change their opinion five times in one conversation, and I don’t change my cropping practice five times in one year.”

Bob Young, a senior economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, said food companies often ask farmers to make changes that reduce efficiency and profitability but without adequate compensation.

“We’re going to change how we ask you to farm, and we’re not going to ask you whether or not you can or you can’t, either from a physical or a fiscal standpoint,” Young told NPR. “Can you do it in the real world and can you pay for it? We don’t really care — we’re just going to demand that you do it.”

A 2015 study by the Center for Food Integrity (CFI) showed that transparency is the key to building consumer trust and that consumers hold the food companies more responsible for transparency than the farmers.

“Even when it comes to on-farm animal care — an area one might assume people look to farmers to provide — consumers told us food companies are most responsible,” CFI president Charlie Arnot said. “This could lead to food companies requiring more information from their suppliers and reporting more information to consumers when it comes to the treatment of animals raised for food.”

A University of Illinois study suggested that some of the demands that food companies and retailers seek to meet can actually reduce consumer choice and increase food costs by not offering a selection of products with “alternative bundles of characteristics.”

The study uses as an example a fast food restaurant chain that requires pork produced without gestation crates or antibiotics. The restaurant only needs the part of the hog that’s used to make bacon and breakfast sausage, or about 18 percent of the carcass weight of a hog, according to the study. But the whole hog has to be produced that way.

“The smaller the share of the live hog used by these buyers, the larger the share of farm production that must be converted to the restrictive practice to meet a given share of overall demand,” the report notes.

Randy Spronk, a hog farmer in Minnesota who has 10,000 hogs and raises them all the same way, said producers are confused about what they’re supposed to do differently.

“Retailer A wants a sow in a pen," he said. "Retailer B wants one antibiotic-free. Retailer C wants the sow to be outside. Which one do I listen to? I only got one pig.”