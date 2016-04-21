State’s top climatologist says last year’s drought-busting El Niño is on its last legs

Say adios to El Niño, says Texas state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon. The weather pattern that perpetually drought-stricken Texans depend on to break the dry cycles is waning, and it probably won’t be back for another two to seven years.

Nielsen-Gammon, a professor of meteorology at Texas A&M University in addition to his role as the state climatologist, is a regular speaker at the annual Cattleman’s Clinic in Lampasas, where he shares his projections on what the weather might or might not do in both short and long terms.

Last year he said El Niño would put an end to the second-worst drought on record, and it did. This year he told the 100 or so producers that the great drought buster of last year is on its way out.

“I’m confident this El Niño is on its last legs,” he said. “It’s in the process of weakening and will continue to weaken.”

During an El Niño year, surface temperatures in the east and central Pacific Ocean warm. As the warm water spreads, rainfall follows and usually results in more rain for the Southwestern U.S. and Texas. This latest El Niño delivered record rainfall in the spring of 2015 and busted one of the state’s worst-ever droughts almost overnight.

After a relatively dry summer — El Niños are not a strong influence on summer weather, Nielsen-Gammon said — more record rains in October continued a yearly trend of higher-than-normal rainfall totals. Most of the state and the rest of the country had more rain and warmer temperatures than normal. No part of the country had lower-than-average temperatures.

“In a manner of speaking, this El Niño did what it was supposed to do,” the climatologist said.

According to Nielsen-Gammon, El Niño may have packed its bags, but it hasn’t left yet.

“For the next few months, El Niño will still be going on,” he said. “It takes a month or two for the atmosphere to absorb the new conditions. I still expect it to be wetter than normal over the next couple of months.”

The flip side of El Niño is La Niña, which cools the same Pacific water that El Niño warms and usually signals the onset of extended dry conditions.

“In 2010 and 2011, we had the third-strongest La Niña on record,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “That turned out to be the opening salvo of the second-worst drought on record.”

La Niña often shows up after an El Niño, but Nielsen-Gammon said it’s too early to tell if that will be the case this year. A lot depends on what happens this summer, he said. By next winter, he expects climate scientists to have a better handle on whether an La Niña forms on this El Niño’s heels or not.

Nielsen-Gammon doesn’t expect this summer’s temperatures to be excessive. That’s because moisture in the ground from winter and spring rains acts as sort of an air conditioner and prevents the kind of extremes the state saw in the summer of 2011, which followed a dry winter and spring.

The Climate Prediction Center expects normal or slightly below normal temperatures this summer, but Nielsen-Gammon said the long-term forecasts are not so rosy.

“Going forward, I would guess that we will stay in a cycle of dry summers over the next few years,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know about the upcoming summer specifically.

While surface water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean spawn El Niño and La Niña weather patterns, Nielsen-Gammon noted that conditions in the Atlantic affect Texas summers by sending tropical storms our way or spinning them elsewhere.

“We have strong influences year to year from the Pacific and Atlantic,” he said. “Most places don’t have those same influences. We’re in sort of that sweet spot on the globe where we have to deal with more variables year to year.”