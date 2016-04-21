Texas one of 10 states helping preserve habitat of monarch butterfly, other pollinators

In November, former First Lady Laura Bush and representatives of Texas Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Wildlife Federation gathered at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas to speak on behalf of the monarch butterfly and announce the Texas Monarch/Native Pollinator Conservation Plan.

More than a dozen partners, including the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), are participating in the plan, which highlights habitat conservation, outreach, research, monitoring and partnerships in an effort to preserve the monarch’s habitat and that of other pollinators.

Aside from the distinctive orange and black butterfly’s delicate beauty and its designation as the state insect of Texas, monarchs are important pollinators. Their twice-a-year Canada to Mexico migration route is one of the longest and most strenuous migrations in the natural world, and it puts them in Texas twice a year.

Texas, one of 10 states participating in an NRCS effort to restore habitat along the butterflies’ migration route, is also home to 37 varieties of milkweed, where monarch caterpillars lay their eggs. It’s the only place they lay their eggs.

The monarch population has declined from 1 billion to less than 60 million due to a number of factors, including the loss of habitat and food sources. Monarchs depend on nectar-producing vegetation to provide energy for their annual migrations. The monarch caterpillar depends on milkweed to survive.

Texas — and Texas agriculture — is a key player in the effort to save the monarch.

“Milkweed’s found mainly in pastures. Cows won’t eat it. But butterflies love it,” Texas Farm Bureau president Gene Hall noted last September. “The butterflies are drawn to open spaces. Ranchers have plenty of that. The plan is to pay Texas ranchers to plant milkweed in less productive parts of their pastures to increase monarch habitat.

“Ranchers — who have the land the butterflies need — win. The monarchs — which sorely need this habitat — win. And you and I — because we get to enjoy these beautiful insects — win.”

In Texas and elsewhere along the migration route, NRCS will provide technical and financial assistance to help producers and conservation partners make butterfly-friendly improvements to farms and ranches. NRCS is focusing its efforts in Texas on improving rangeland, pastureland, cropland, and forest health.

NRCS is funding the effort with tools from the 2014 Farm Bill toolbox, including $2 million from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and $2 million through the former Wetlands Reserve Program (WRP). NRCS offers support for related enhancements through the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).

Producers interested in participating should contact their local NRCS Service Center to learn more. Applications for EQIP and CSP are accepted on a continuous basis. Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) is also on board with the butterflies by working in cooperation with 143 Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) in Texas to enhance and restore monarch habitat on 1,600 Texas rural lands along the butterflies’ migration pattern.

The funding will be available to farmers, ranchers or private landowners with tracts of land between one and 30 acres. The funds will pay $375 per acre to cover seed cost, planting and maintenance of the land. Applications will be available on May 2, 2016, on the project website at www.tsswcb.texas.gov/monarch. Applications will be submitted through the applicants’ local Soil and Water Conservation District.